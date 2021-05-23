CLARKSVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - A Clarksville woman was killed and a man injured Sunday afternoon after a boat exploded after refueling on the Cumberland River.
The TWRA says the woman and a man aboard were thrown from the boat after it exploded. A nearby boater pulled them from the water. Authorities say the 54-year-old woman did not survive.
Clarksville Fire Rescue tells News4 the boat had just refueled at the Montgomery County Conservation Club around 4 p.m. Sunday when it unexpectedly exploded and caught fire.
The man was taken to the hospital where he is still recovering. His condition is unknown at this time.
Follow News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.