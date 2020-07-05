NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting on Old Hickory Blvd in Hermitage.
Police say officers responded to a call for shots fired and got another call in reference to a person who had been shot. While en route to the scene, officers were told a victim who had been shot twice arrived at the hospital.
The injuries are non life-threatening.
No other victims were found and the suspect fled the scene in a dark colored four door vehicle.
The investigation is ongoing.
