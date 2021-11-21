CLARKSVILLE, TN –(WSMV) One person was injured in a shooting on Greenwood Ave. Sunday.
According to police, Clarksville Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 900 block of Greenwood Ave. at 4:43 p.m.
Once police arrived at the scene, they found a victim with multiple wounds.
The victim has been transported to Tennova Hospital and their status is unknown at this time.
According to police, Greenwood Ave. is currently shut down from Kleeman to Lynes St.
This story will be updated as more information is available.
