HERMITAGE, TN (WSMV) - One person is in the hospital after a crash involving a car and a motorcyle in Hermitage early Friday morning.
Police are investigating the crash on Lebanon Pike at Donelson Hills Drive after a reported crash around 6 a.m. Friday.
The condition of the people involved is unknown at this time.
Follow News4 for updates.
