NASHVILLE (WSMV) - One person was injured in an early morning shooting in East Nashville Friday.
According to police, a man and a woman were walking in the area of Cleveland Street and N 9th Street when a person pulled up next to them and began shooting.
This happened just after midnight.
Multiple shots were fired, and one person was struck once in the arm.
The suspect and reasoning for the shooting is unknown at this time.
