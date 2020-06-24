CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One person was injured after a crash involving a passenger vehicle and dump truck on Interstate 24 East on Wednesday morning.
The crash closed I-24 East near Mile Marker 16 for several hours affecting the morning commute from Montgomery County.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol said the dump truck driven by David L. Wilson Jr., 42, of Nashville, crossed the median at the 16.4 mm in the emergency vehicle access road. A Volkswagon Tiguan driven by Kalongia Logan, 40, was traveling east on I-24 and sideswiped the dump truck. Logan's vehicle came to an uncontrolled final rest in the median.
According to the THP preliminary report, Logan was injured in the crash and Wilson was not injured.
The crash closed all eastbound lanes on I-24 from Highway 76 to 256 or Exit 11 to 19 (Maxey Road).
Commuters trying to get around the closure should take State Route 41 (112) or State Route 12 (Ashland City Hwy) as alternates until the closure has been lifted.
