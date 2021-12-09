NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police are on the scene of a shooting that happened around 7:45 a.m. off of Brick Church Pike.
Police tell News4 that two individuals were in the same vehicle in the 1600 block of Hampton Street when they began shooting at one another.
One was shot and taken to the hospital with critical injuries while the other is still loose.
This story is still developing at this time and we will update this story when information is made available.
