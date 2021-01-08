1 injured after shooting in Opry Mills parking lot

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police tell News4 that a woman has been shot in the parking lot of Opry Mills Mall on Friday night.
Police believe she was returning to her vehicle from the mall when she was approached, robbed, and shot.
The woman was transported to Vanderbilt in critical condition.
Police are looking for a man in a white sedan who may be responsible.
News4 has a crew on the way to the mall, and we will bring you the latest as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.