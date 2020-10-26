1 injured after crash involving tree-trimming truck
TDOT

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A person was injured after a truck used for tree trimming was involved in a crash just off Interstate 65 in Goodlettsville on Monday evening. 

The crash was reported at Rivergate Parkway around 4:30 p.m. 

A truck that is used for tree trimming has flipped over on it’s side and caused some traffic delays. 

The condition of the person involved in the crash was not released by police. 

The cause of the crash is under investigation. 

 

