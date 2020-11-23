1 hurt after tractor trailer rollover in LaVergne

LAVERGNE, TN (WSMV) - One person was sent to the hospital after a tractor trailer rollover in LaVergne on Monday afternoon, according to police.
No lanes are shut down in the area of Waldron Road and Industrial Blvd. after the crash.
There were no other vehicles involved in the crash, police said.
Police said it will take crews two to three hours to clean the crash.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
