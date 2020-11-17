NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One person has died following a shooting in a neighborhood near Nashville International Airport on Monday night.
Metro Police say an adult male was killed in the shooting that happened on the 400 block of Weaver Drive near School Lane, around 7:30 p.m. Monday.
At this time no information on a suspect or the victim's identity is available.
Follow News4 for updates.
