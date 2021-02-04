NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One man is dead after a shooting in East Nashville late Wednesday night.
Metro Police say the man was shot on Porter Road near Cahal Avenue just after 10 p.m..
At this time police say no arrests have been made.
The identity of the victim remains unknown at this time.
News4 is working to learn what led to the shooting.
