NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One person has died after a vehicle crash on I-440 West early Thursday morning.
Police say one vehicle crashed on Exit 5 on I-440 west near I-65 just before 5:30 Thursday morning. At least one person has died in the crash.
**BREAKING**— Lindsey Nance (@Linds_NanceWSMV) December 24, 2020
Police tell us this is a fatal crash involving one car. No word on a clear time https://t.co/zab5Z7Lvot
It is unclear what led to the crash. Crews are working to clear the scene at this time.
The I-440 ramp at exit 5 is closed at this time. TDOT has not estimated a clear time.
Commuters can get around the closure by taking Thompson Lane or Woodmont Boulevard instead.
Follow News4 for updates.
