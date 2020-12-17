ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) - One person was killed in a shooting that occurred late Wednesday night in Antioch.
Metro Police told News4 they found a man shot outside his car in the driveway if a home on Dover Glen Drive.
Investigators were called out to the scene just before midnight Wednesday.
There's no word on any arrests or suspect information at this time.
Follow News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.