NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - At least one person is dead following a shooting in West Nashville.
Metro Police's Crime Scene Unit is currently investigating the homicide on 35th Avenue North.
Metro police are investigating a shooting on 35th Avenue this morning.— Tosin Fakile (@TosinfaksTV) December 1, 2020
Crime Scene unit is on scene @WSMV pic.twitter.com/zkcZ4toRFz
At this time it is unclear what led up to the shooting.
Police have not confirmed any arrests or suspect information at this time.
