Shooting near Murfreesboro Pike under investigation
Joe Wenzel

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -  Metro Police confirmed one person is dead after three people were shot on Friday night. 

The shooting happened near Murfreesboro Pike and E Thompson Lane around 6 p.m. 

Police said the other two victims are in serious condition. 

The Homicide Unit is investigating the deadly shooting. No suspect description was released by investigators. 

News 4 is at the scene and working to get more details.

 

