NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police confirmed one person is dead after three people were shot on Friday night.
The shooting happened near Murfreesboro Pike and E Thompson Lane around 6 p.m.
BREAKING: @MNPDNashville investigating a shooting near Murfreesboro Pike and E Thompson Lane. Working to get more details. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/0jGmeLqdxZ— Cameron Taylor (@WSMVCameron) October 16, 2020
Police said the other two victims are in serious condition.
The Homicide Unit is investigating the deadly shooting. No suspect description was released by investigators.
News 4 is at the scene and working to get more details.
