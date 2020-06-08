1 dead after shooting in Rutherford County

Smyrna, TN (WSMV) - A man is dead after an apparent shooting in Smyrna on Monday morning, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriffs were called to Corner Drive around 10 a.m. where they found a man dead inside a car. The man has not been identified by authorities.
However, the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office was able to obtain the description of a vehicle involved in incident from witnesses.
Two people were taken in for questioning at Pioneer Drive off Old Nashville Highway.
The case remains under investigation as witnesses continue to be interviewed and evidence is being collected by authorities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.