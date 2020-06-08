1 dead after shooting in Rutherford County

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting on Monday morning.

 Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office

Smyrna, TN (WSMV) - A man is dead after an apparent shooting in Smyrna on Monday morning, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriffs were called to Corner Drive around 10 a.m. where they found a man dead inside a car. The man has not been identified by authorities.

However, the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office was able to obtain the description of a vehicle involved in incident from witnesses.

Two people were taken in for questioning at Pioneer Drive off Old Nashville Highway.

The case remains under investigation as witnesses continue to be interviewed and evidence is being collected by authorities.

 

