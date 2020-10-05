1 dead after shooting in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One man is dead after a shooting in Nashville on Monday night, police said.
The deadly shooting occurred in the 1600 block of Rosa Parks Boulevard around 8 p.m.
Upon arrival, officers located an unidentified man dead in that area. However, police said there is believed to be video of the incident.
Metro Nashville Police Homicide Unit detectives are investigating the deadly shooting.
No further information was released by police.
