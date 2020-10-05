1 dead after shooting in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One man is dead after a shooting in Nashville on Monday night, police said.

The deadly shooting occurred in the 1600 block of Rosa Parks Boulevard around 8 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located an unidentified man dead in that area. However, police said there is believed to be video of the incident. 

Metro Nashville Police Homicide Unit detectives are investigating the deadly shooting. 

No further information was released by police. 

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 
 
 
 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.