1 dead after shooting in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, TN - The Clarksville Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting on Saturday afternoon.
The shooting took place at a home in the 900 block of Woody Hills Drive around 4 p.m.
Police said the shooting "was an isolated incident."
Someone is being questioned by detectives in connection with the shooting, according to police.
