NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have identified a 56-year-old pedestrian hit and killed while crossing Nolensville Pike on Monday night.
Ellen Abbott was walking with her husband near the intersection of Lords Chapel Drive around 6:40 p.m. when police said a 2006 Pontiac G6 sedan hit her.
Police said Abbott was rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she died from injuries suffered in the crash.
The driver of the Pontiac that he saw a person in the road and “braked in an attempt to avoid the collision.” Police said the driver “showed no signs of impairment.”
Police said they are working to determine if speed played a factor in the crash. Police added there is no marked crosswalk at the intersection of Nolensville Pike and Lords Chapel Drive.
Any potential charges are pending the complete of the investigation and consultation with the District Attorney’s Office.
