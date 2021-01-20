NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One person is dead after a crash on Interstate 24 in Nashville on Wednesday night.
The single-car crash was reported on the westbound side of I-24 near Haywood Lane around 8:15 p.m.
Police did not release the name of the pedestrian killed.
The cause of the crash is under investigation by the South Precinct.
