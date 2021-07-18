NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An Illinois man is dead after jumping from a boat in Kentucky.
Conservation officers with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources say 69-year-old Charles Poettker went under the water and never resurfaced after jumping off a 47-foot-Sedan Bridge boat that was anchored at Sugar Bay in Trigg County.
Officials say that Poettker was not wearing a life jacket at the time.
No other details surrounding the drowning were immediately available.
