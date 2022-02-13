MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) – Murfreesboro Police said one person was killed after a shooting Sunday afternoon on Nancy Seward Drive.

Police said Brandon Lindsey, 27, of Murfreesboro, died as a result of the shooting.

A woman placed a non-emergency call at 1:06 p.m. to police asking for an officer to be on standby while she retrieved items from the home of a former boyfriend in the 5300 block of Nancy Seward Drive.

While on the phone with dispatchers, shots were fired.

Police said that Lindsey and the woman's ex-boyfriend got into an altercation which led to gunfire. The ex-boyfriend and his mother also suffered gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital for treatment.

"I thought it was just fireworks and then my daughter ran downstairs and said, 'that was a gun,'" said Josh Ezzell who lives across the street.

Neighbors said, whatever the fight was about, it didn't end after the shots were fired.

"I saw these people just screaming and yelling at each other and I smelled some smoke so that’s when I called the police," said Ezzell.

Neighbors said they were angry and concerned about what could have happened if one of the stray bullets hit an innocent target.

"Because I was literally a minute from stepping outside. My kids were scared. They were screaming," said Ezzell.

Detectives are still investigating the circumstances that lead up to the shooting. No charges have been filed.