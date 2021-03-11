NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a shooting that left one dead and two more injured in Nashville's Napier community early Thursday morning.
Police were called to the 100 block of J.C. Napier Court just after midnight Thursday.
They say one man was killed and another injured. One juvenile was reportedly injured as well.
The current condition of the man and the juvenile is unknown at this time.
Police say they have not taken a suspect into custody.
Follow News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.