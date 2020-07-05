1 dead, 2 injured in East Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One person died and one adult and child were injured in a shooting in East Nashville late Sunday night.
Metro Police say the victims were shot by two unknown gunmen at Cayce Homes on S. 8th Street. After the shooting, the gunmen fled on foot in an unknown direction.
A man and the four-year-old child were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
The other man was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds where police say he died.
A police investigation of the shooting is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
