GALLATIN, TENN. (WSMV) - One person is dead and two others injured after a "random" shooting in Gallatin Wednesday afternoon.
The shooting happened on Lock 4 Road in the Lock 4 Park area and involved three people, including the deceased individual.
One patient was treated and released at the scene while another was taken by helicopter to the hospital.
The investigation is active. News4 will update this story with any new information that is made available.
