GALLATIN, TENN. (WSMV) - One person is dead and two others injured after a "random" shooting in Gallatin Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened on Lock 4 Road in the Lock 4 Park area and involved three people, including the deceased individual.

According to Gallatin Police, two calls came in for assistance needed at the park, one for EMS and another for shots fired. Upon arrival, Quantez Parks was deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Witnesses report that two victims were shot while attempting to help Parks after he indicated he needed medical attention.

Parks left this area and began shooting at two other victims that were riding bikes in the area. They were not injured.

One patient was treated and released at the scene while another was taken by helicopter to the hospital.

If you have information relating to this incident, you are asked to contact Gallatin Police Department at 615-452-1313.

