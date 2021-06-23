GALLATIN, TENN. (WSMV) - One person is dead and two others injured after a "random" shooting in Gallatin Wednesday afternoon.
The shooting happened on Lock 4 Road in the Lock 4 Park area and involved three people, including the deceased individual.
According to Gallatin Police, two calls came in for assistance needed at the park, one for EMS and another for shots fired. Upon arrival, Quantez Parks was deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Witnesses report that two victims were shot while attempting to help Parks after he indicated he needed medical attention.
Parks left this area and began shooting at two other victims that were riding bikes in the area. They were not injured.
One patient was treated and released at the scene while another was taken by helicopter to the hospital.
If you have information relating to this incident, you are asked to contact Gallatin Police Department at 615-452-1313.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.