NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating an overnight deadly crash on Murfreesboro Pike.
Officers tell us one person has died and at least two others are in critical condition following the crash.
Police say a white minivan was traveling south on Murfreesboro Pike with two adult and a child inside when they tried to turn left onto Smith Springs Road at the same time a motorcyclist was.
That motorcyclist reportedly slammed head-one into the passenger side of the minivan.
According to officials, the passenger of the minivan was pronounced dead at the scene and the female and child were taken to the hospital. Both the child and the motorcyclist are in critical condition.
