NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are investigating the death of a man after an apparent exchange of gunfire outside the Marathon gas station on West Trinity Lane.
Bobby McGuire, 21, and an unknown suspect exchanged gunfire in the parking lot of the Marathon at 234 W. Trinity Lane around 2:30 a.m. McGuire was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center by personal vehicle where he died.
A second man, a 34-year-old innocent bystander who was putting gas in his car at the time of the shooting, was also shot. He drove himself to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
Anyone with information about McGuire’s death is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.