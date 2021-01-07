NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One person has died after a crash on Interstate 40 westbound at 10 p.m. Wednesday.
Metro Police say the single-vehicle crash at I-40 West and Elm Hill Pike killed one person and injured another.
The identity of the victim is not known at this time.
News4 is working to find out what led to the crash.
Follow News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.