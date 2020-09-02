NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - One person is dead and another injured following a shooting in East Nashville Tuesday night.
Metro Police told News4 the shooting happened near the 600 block of Joseph Avenue just after 8:30 Tuesday night.
One person was killed after being shot in the head, while the second victim shot sustained non-life threatening injuries.
No details on a suspect or where a suspect might have fled to have been made available yet.
News4 is working to gather the latest information from this developing story.
