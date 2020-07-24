1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One person is dead and another was injured after a shooting in Clarksville on Thursday afternoon, police said.
The shooting was reported in the area of 110 West Concord around 3 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located two people suffering from gunshot wounds.
Police said one person died from injuries suffered in the shooting while the second person remains in stable condition.
Police have not released the name of the victims in the shooting.
No arrests have been made at this time.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Clarksville Police Department at 931-648-0656 ext. 5556 or the tipsline 931-645-8477. People can also submit a tip anonymously by clicking here.
