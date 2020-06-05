MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting that happened at a construction site in the Dotsonville area.
The Sheriff's Office says units were dispatched to the intersection of Reda Drive and Allie Kay Way at around 2:20 p.m. Thursday.
When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a 42-year-old man dead with a gunshot wound to his chest. The man has been identified Christopher Bumpus.
Deputies spoke to witnesses and then took 25-year-old Richard Bernardo Nolton into custody, charging him with criminal homicide and violation of condition of release.
Nolton is being held without bond for the criminal homicide charge; his bond was set at $6,000 for the violation of condition of release charge.
The Sheriff's Office says the shooting was isolating and there is no danger to the public.
Anyone with additional information on the shooting is asked to contact Investigator Jonathan Inman at 931-648-0611 ext. 13424, Crime Stoppers at 931-645-8477 or click here to submit an anonymous tip.
