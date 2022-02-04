NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man has been arrested after fleeing the scene where he shot another man multiple times in 2019.
According to an arrest warrant, Martel J. Lang, 41, opened fire on a man he knew, striking him several times outside of gas station on Crouch Drive.
The victim told police he was getting gas in his dirt bike on December 24, 2019 when Lang drove up and called him over to his vehicle.
While approaching, the victim stated that Lang began shooting and he felt two shots go by his head.
When he turned around and began running from the vehicle, the victim was struck a total of five times in the legs and abdomen. The injuries were considered to be life threatening.
While in the hospital recovering from several surgeries, the victim was able to tell police he knew Lang, but only knew his first name.
On February 3, 2022, police were able to have the victim positively identify Lang in a photo lineup.
Lang is now charged with attempted criminal homicide.
