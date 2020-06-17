News4 Shooting Generic

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One person was injured in a shooting in the parking lot of Opry Mills Mall. 

Police tell News4 the suspect approached the victim in the parking lot, pulled out a revolver and demanded their belongings. As he demanded from the victim, the victim pulled out a handgun in self-defense. 

They shot at each other before the suspect was shot in the knee and fled on foot. He was taken into custody shortly after in front of the hotel. 

The victim positively identified the suspect, who sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment. 

The victim was not injured. 

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates. 

