NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - McGavock High School was placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon after several fights broke out inside the school.
The school was placed on lockdown, which means that students and staff are sheltering in place and no unauthorized people are allowed on campus.
Metro Police said a fight first happened in the cafeteria involving a large group of people. A school resource officer and staff were able to break it up.
On the upper floor of the school, multiple students were involved in a fight. Staff and others were able to break up the fight. One person was taken to the principal’s office where they punched out the glass pane on a door and had to be treated for cuts.
A third fight broke out in a stairwell involving three girls. One of the three wanted to keep fighting and was arrested for disorderly conduct.
A Metro Schools spokesperson said students involved in the fights will face disciplinary action as appropriate. MNPS Security and Metro Police school resource officers ensured the safety of students at dismissal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.