NASHVILLE (WSMV) - One man and two children were taken to be treated at local hospitals following a rollover crash where the man was trapped Thursday morning.
The crash occurred at the I-24 and I-440 junction near mile marker 52.6.
When crews arrived, the two children were safely out of the vehicle while the adult was trapped inside.
Multiple safeties were utilized to stabilize the vehicle including a step cribbing, a rescue jack, and a tensioned winch cable. A haul system was used to safely extract the man.
