1,600 hotel industry positions available during virtual job fair Wednesday

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - If you're looking for a job, Nashville's hotel industry is looking to fill over 1,600 positions Wednesday during a virtual job fair.
Open positions include front desk and guest services roles, as well as sales, housekeeping, maintenance and more.
The virtual fair runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will utilize text and video chat to connect job-seekers with potential employers.
The fair can be accessed from any device (computer, tablet or smart phone) at the link here.
No previous experience in the hotel industry is required to apply.
