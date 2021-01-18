NASHVILLE (WSMV) - As of Friday, 330,000 vaccinations have been reported in Tennessee.
Around 244,000 people have received their first shot and around 42,000 have been given their second dose.
This weekend marked the second opportunity for Nashvillians 75-and-older to get vaccinated.
On Saturday alone, 1,500 seniors got the shot thanks to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Meharry Medical College, and the Metro Health Department.
All appointments with Metro Health for those 75-and-older have been filled for the month of January, but you can add your name to the waiting list by calling 615-862-7777.
