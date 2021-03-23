NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - BNA Police officers found 1.44 lbs of heroin after receiving a drug complaint from a Southwest Airlines employee.
Police said the luggage containing the illegal drugs was deemed suspicious after a Southwest Airlines employee smelled marijuana.
Airport officers located a black and gold rolling suitcase with a Southwest Airlines bag tag belonging to 35-year-old Traci Elzie.
The bag was checked and set to leave from Gate C25 at BNA outbound to Los Angeles before airport police accompanied by Detective Kessler, identified Elzie by her California driver's license, police said.
Police said that Elzie claimed ownership of the black and gold bag and gave authorities consent to search it.
During the consented search of Elzie's bag, authorities located a "vacuum-sealed package containing a brown substance concealed within a sweater inside the bag," police said.
The package was unwrapped and authorities found the contents covered in cinnamon, mustard, and honey. Police said this is a common tactic used as an attempt to avoid detection from K9 units.
Police said after a field test was conducted, the package was determined to be 1.44 lbs of heroin.
Elzie was then taken into custody and booked with Metro police.
