NASHVILLE (WMSV) - Over the weekend, Davidson county started vaccinating people over the age of 75.
We're told 1,200 doses were ready for those who had an appointment. Officials say 600 were administered on Saturday and the rest given on Sunday.
"We don't want our 75 and up standing out in the cold so the way we have it set up today is to do about 150 vaccines every 2 hours," Brian Todd, with the Metro Public Health Department, said.
Each person who is vaccinated gets a card at the end of their appointment. That card lets them know when to come back for their second shot and also tells them which one they got.
Today, there is a waitlist for vaccinations.
