The Metro Water Department confirms an estimated 1,000 Nashville residents will be notified by mail that their homes are deemed to be in an area at a higher risk of flooding.
According to the new maps, the notification comes after a News4 Investigation that identified homeowners who were not in flood plains but are now.
A news release from the city stated that these new flood maps do not place a property in a floodplain but rather identify a high risk of flooding.
However, if someone's home is deemed to be in a 100 year flood plain (a one percent chance of flooding each year). And the homeowner has a federally-backed mortgage. They will likely be required to have flood insurance.
