NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Veterans Day may officially be one day a year, but it is every day that we should stop and thank a veteran who has given so much to our great country.
To honor this very special day, our Big Joe on the Go is at Andrew Jackson's Hermitage's Field of Honor.
One-thousand American Flags have been planted in the field and each flag sponsor an honored veteran. This is the fifth year the Hermitage has celebrated Veterans Day.
You can visit the Field of Honor from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Saturday.
