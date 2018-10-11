For some the calls and texts from candidates are helpful.
For others, they're annoying.
Like it or not, state law allows candidates to have access to your voter registration information for political campaigning.
"Your address and phone numbers are available for campaigns," said Jeff Roberts the administrator of elections for Davidson County.
If you don't want the calls, don't share your phone number when you register to vote.
It is optional.
If it's too late and you already have, "They can for sure contact that campaign candidate and let them know they do not want to receive any more calls," said Roberts.
Roberts said one thing you should absolutely do, is familiarize yourself with the ballot.
"Otherwise it could take you a little while to read through all of those amendments," said Roberts.
There are several amendments that are pages long.
The language is pretty complicated.
News4 is breaking it down for you.
Amendment 1:
If you want a community oversight board, vote "for ratification."
If you don't vote "against."
Amendment 2:
It would change the line of succession for Nashville's mayor. If there isn't a vice mayor, the council would elect a temporary mayor. That temporary mayor wouldn't be able to run for mayor or vice mayor in the following election. Vote "for ratification" if you want that, "against" if you don't.
Amendment 3:
This has to do with vacant seats. It would change Metro's charter to require a special election for mayor when there are more than 12 months remaining in the term. It would require a special election for vice mayor when there are more than 24 months remaining in the term. It would require a special election for district council when there are more than 8 months left in the term, and there would not be a special election for a vacant "councilman at large" seat. If you want this change, vote "for ratification." If you don't, vote "against ratification."
Amendment 4:
This would require the incoming mayor, vice Mayor and council members to take an oath to uphold Nashville's charter. Vote "for ratification" if you want that. Vote "against ratification" if you do not.
Amendment 5:
This would change the term limits for council members. Instead of being only being allowed to serve two terms, they would be allowed to serve three. If you want this, vote "for ratification." If you don't, vote "against ratification."
Amendment 6:
This amendment would replace masculine pronouns in the Metro charter like "he" and "his" to gender neutral pronouns. For example, instead of "councilmen" it would say "councilmembers." Vote "for ratification" if you want the change. Vote "against ratification" if you don't.
Early voting starts Wednesday October 11 and runs through Thursday November 1.
You can vote early at any of the locations below:
BELLE MEADE CITY HALL
BELLEVUE LIBRARY
BORDEAUX LIBRARY
CASA AZAFRÁN COMM. CENTER
EDMONDSON PIKE LIBRARY
GOODLETTSVILLE COMM. CENTER
GREEN HILLS LIBRARY
HERMITAGE LIBRARY
MADISON STATION FIFTY FORWARD
HOWARD OFFICE BUILDING
SOUTHEAST LIBRARY
