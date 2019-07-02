We hope it all goes well tonight for News 4 anchor Lauren Lowery.
In two hours, she'll sing the National Anthem Live before the first pitch crosses the Plate at the Sounds Game.
News 4's Terry Bulger says she's been warming up all day.
Lauren faces a camera and audience every day of her life, she just can't see them from a television studio.
Tonight she'll see thousands of eyeballs from the ballpark.
Lauren's fine and confident, this is not her first Oh say can you see."
Live and Pressure....for the great singers.
On Tape with Plenty of takes for a newsroom of wannabees.
<< montage>>
Actually not that bad, just not ballpark quality like Lauren.
" And you've done this before
Lauren sings just a few minutes after our 6:30 newscast ends....but don't worry we'll be there live and show you how she did tonight at 10..
Knock it out of the Park Lauren
Terry Bulger News 4
