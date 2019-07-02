We hope it all goes well tonight for News 4 anchor Lauren Lowery.

In two hours, she'll sing the National Anthem Live before the first pitch crosses the Plate at the Sounds Game.

News 4's Terry Bulger says she's been warming up all day.

Lauren faces a camera and audience every day of her life, she just can't see them from a television studio.

Tonight she'll see thousands of eyeballs from the ballpark.

Lauren's fine and confident, this is not her first Oh say can you see."

Live and Pressure....for the great singers.

On Tape with Plenty of takes for a newsroom of wannabees.

<< montage>>

Actually not that bad, just not ballpark quality like Lauren.

" And you've done this before

Lauren sings just a few minutes after our 6:30 newscast ends....but don't worry we'll be there live and show you how she did tonight at 10..

Knock it out of the Park Lauren

Terry Bulger News 4

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Feature Reporter

Terry Bulger has been bringing you stories of the people and places that make Tennessee unique and interesting on News4 since 1990. Contact Terry if you have an interesting community story for him to cover.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.