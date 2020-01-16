Property owner's appeals impact Metro budget

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- There is a brand new facility, built with Metro Nashville taxpayer dollars, that's nearly one million dollars in the hole for construction costs.

One Metro department's oversight of the project ultimately led to cost overruns, that will end up costing Metro taxpayers elsewhere.

Today on News4 at 5, Nancy Amons details where Metro went wrong building the new Bellevue Ice Center, and how the outstanding bills may be paid.

Reporter

Nancy Amons is an award-winning member of the News4 Investigates team.

