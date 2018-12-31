When the confetti starts falling the kisses start coming.
A worldwide tradition that fills Times Square in New York and has shined back at us for years at the Movies.
Black and White, and when Harry Kissed Sally.
In Nashville tonight guys and girls pucker up.
" What weez is gonna do is kiss his wife...MMMM"
" I will be kissing my fiancee"
"It's a point in time where you look at a person you love and may be married too you want to reassure each other it's gonna be a good year.
The New Year midnight kiss dates back to Roman Times, no kiss was a jinx for the next 364 days.
" It's the 2nd most important kiss your Anniversary kiss then New Years is the 2nd most important kiss.
" I think it's nice to walk into a room with someone you love enough to give a kiss too."
Even Charlie Brown, who got a rock for Christmas got a kiss on New Years Eve.
