NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - New numbers from Vanderbilt are giving some encouraging news about Tennessee's battle with the coronavirus. 
 
In a report given to News4, data shows the state's transmission rate going down because of social distancing, but it's still a delicate situation.
 
"We want to keep doing what we're doing even as we think about next steps that we can take to very carefully and considerately start to think about opening up the economy," Dr. Melissa McPheeters, a research professor of health policy said.

