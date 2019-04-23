You've heard of the tide-pod challenge, well now, there's a new internet challenge for teens making the rounds, and it could pose as serious a danger to your child.
It's called the shell-on challenge, and its gone viral. Kids taking a bite out of a candy bar, wrapper and all, and in many cases swallowing it, but that's just the beginning of the challenge.
Internet video shows kids eating banana peels, egg shells, plastic wrappers, then posting it on Snapchat, the challenge has gone viral on other social media platforms as well.
Marjorie Rice is a clinical counselor at Oasis Center in Nashville, she deals with thirteen to seventeen year old's in crisis
"What we're seeing is that's a pretty good age range for where they become interested," said Rice.
So far, Rice hasn't seen any cases pop up in Nashville, but that doesn't mean your teenager isn't aware of it, so, it should be on a parents radar, Rice says, parents should have a conversation with their child about it.
"I think parents are afraid, that if they introduce a challenge that the child doesn't know about, then they'll participate in that challenge, but the conversation has to start somewhere," said Rice.
Another important factor, your child's phone can give you a pretty good idea of what your teenager is up to.
"Having parents really monitor phone and computer usage, I think is key",said Rice.
As to why kids take these challenges, it comes down to this.
"They want likes on you tube, they want people to like them, they want to be popular," said Rice.
