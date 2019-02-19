Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths worldwide, in part because it has no symptoms in its early stages.
More than 80 percent of people diagnosed with lung cancer do not survive the disease because it is often found at an advanced stage.
TriStar Centennial Hospital recently rolled out new technology, which can detect lung cancer in its earliest stages. It’s the only hospital in the state using it.
Doctors are channeling their “inner gamer” in this medical breakthrough.
The pulmonologist uses a modified XBox controller to navigate a scope into the patient’s lungs to extract hard to reach nodules that could be cancerous.
Dr. Susan Garwood says this greatly improves a pulmonologists ability to detect lung cancer.
“We really believe is going to transform of lung cancer, specifically in our middle Tennessee region,” Garwood said. “You can drive, you can suction, and you can aspirate. So, it’s all the functionality you need.”
Previous screening methods had limitations, doctors say this technology has new possibilities
“It allows full visualization all the way out to the edges of the lung, with great approximation,” Garwood explains. “You can look lung cancer in the face as you biopsy.”
Garwood goes on to say, “When we can find lung cancer the size of a centimeter, like we can with this technology, the cure rate is 91 percent.”
Tennessee ranks seventh in the nation for smokers, and ranks fifth highest among lung cancer deaths.
